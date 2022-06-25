Sheryl Sandberg visits with Jesse Cool at Flea Street

Menlo Park resident — and Meta Chief Operating Officer — Sheryl Sandberg (left) stopped by Flea Street recently for an episode of All the Things. Here’s what she posted on Facebook:

“I absolutely loved hanging out with the wonderful Melinda Davenport (right) for an episode of Meta’s All the Things. We went to one of my favorite places — Flea Street in Menlo Park — the restaurant where Mark and I had our first meal together way back when I was interviewing for the job at Facebook.

“Melinda and I talked about small businesses and why supporting them means a lot to me personally and to Meta as a company. And it gave me a chance to bring Flea Street owner Jesse Ziff Cool (center) into the conversation. She’s an inspiration to me and to female entrepreneurs across the Bay Area. All the team at Flea Street are wonderful — and the food is amazing.”

You can listen and watch to them bake — and then eat — Flea Street’s famous biscuits together.