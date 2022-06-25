Wildmind Science Learning presents Wild Rainforest on June 30

Science educators from Wildmind Science Learning are bringing some of their resident animal ambassadors to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) for a very special assembly on Thursday, June 30, from 10:15 to 11:00 am. The species represented come from throughout the endangered tropical rainforests. Learn about their fascinating habitats and lives, and their roles in the great web of life.

Previously known as Wildlife Associates, Wildmind is home to over 50 non-releasable wild animals who have found sanctuary with them in Half Moon Bay for over 38 years. Wildmind educational programs bring science and environmental literacy alive, teaching students to think like scientists, and to appreciate people’s connectivity with animals, the environment and each other while have fun learning science.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.