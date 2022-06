The Jewel of Oak Grove is 120 years old

Built entirely of redwood in 1902 by J.L. Taylor, this house is known locally as “The Jewel of Oak Grove,” located at the intersection of Oak Grove and Mills Street in Menlo Park.

It was bought by Arthur A. Feely in 1916. Five generations of Feelys have lived there. The house was remodeled in 1989 to meet the family’s needs. The original roof line and front porch were maintained.

Photo courtesy of Menlo Park Historical Association