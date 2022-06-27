Calling all class of 1964 Encinal School grads

Chris Abramson and Frank Merrill are planning an Encinal School Reunion for the graduating class of 1964. Motivated by the large turnout of Encinal grads at the Menlo Atherton High School 50th reunion, they’ve been hard at work to make the reunion a reality. It was take place in October at The Glenwood Ranch (Frank’s home) in Atherton.

Emails Chris: “We are delighted that 45 classmates will attend our reunion and hope that we continue to find others who won’t want to miss this ‘EPIC’ event. Our motto is: Come reconnect with old friends and celebrate how lucky we are to have been together during such a wonderful time in history. If InMenlo readers know Encinal graduates from this era, please have them contact us for more information.”

Chris Abramson: chris@chrisabramson.com; (415) 518-2229

Frank Merrill: fmmjrdvm@sbcglobal.net; (650) 269-1864

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2022