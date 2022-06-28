Connie Williams offers dog grooming from her mobile pet spa

For the past three years, Connie Williams’ mobile pet spa has been a familiar sight in Menlo Park. Here clever business name is Hair of the Dog — but it’s fur that gets clipped in her grooming sessions.

“My mom taught me how to groom when I was 14,” says Connie, who grew in Pennsylvania and came to California 11 years ago with her mother. “I fell into it and have never done anything else.”

She explains that the grooming process stays the same with adjustments being made as a dog ages and can’t stand as long.

Connie has a total of four vans, with two in Menlo Park and the other two in Gilroy where she lives. She provides complete grooming while the second van’s driver offers bath services for dogs that aren’t candidates for grooming like German and Australian Shepherds.

Many of her customers first discovered Connie when she was at Bow Wow Meow in Menlo Park. But Connie is thrilled to be mobile now. “I like being out and about and not stuck inside!” she says.

Being on the road means being apart from her own dog, a Pomeranian named Georgie Boy. “He’s always happy to see me when I get home!”

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022