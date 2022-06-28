Teen event: Stellar Personalities with Pandora Astrology on July 2

What does it mean to have Aries in your first house? How does your Moon sign affect your personality?

On Saturday, July 2, from 2:00 to 4;00 pm, teens can learn this and more at Stellar Personalities, where astrologist Jamie Miller from Pandora Astrology will chart their birthdate, and teach more about what their star signs say about them. Teens will need to bring their birth date, location, and exact time of birth down to the minute. Registration for this Menlo Park Library event is required by emailing.

Jamie Kahl Miller has been practicing astrology for over 35 years. She is an alumna of Penn State University and Temple University, and is certified at the National Council for Geocosmic Research Level 3. Her practice specializes in feminine archetypes and a positive, empowering approach.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.