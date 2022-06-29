Local Menlo Park eateries receive grants to support outdoor dining
The City of Menlo Park has provided approximately $72,000 in reimbursements to local eateries for the Temporary Outdoor Dining Grant Program.
In response to initial health orders prohibiting indoor dining in 2020 and 2021, the City Council approved an outdoor dining grant program to provide financial assistance to local eateries to enhance outdoor dining options. The grant program recognized that outdoor dining has become essential to continue operations and safely serve customers.
The $100,000 program budget provided for up to $5,000 for each eligible local eatery to apply for cost reimbursement for items such as chairs, tables, umbrellas, outdoor heat lamps, temporary platforms and ramps.
As of June 2022, 21 local eateries received grant awards to reimburse their costs to improve or provide an outdoor seating area at their business. The businesses who participated and added outdoor dining or made additions to existing outdoor dining include:
- Amici’s East Coast Pizzeria
- Cafe Zoë
- Camper
- Celia’s Mexican Restaurant
- CoffeeBar Menlo Park
- Dosa Point
- Galata Bistro Mediterranean Grill
- Left Bank Menlo Park
- Ristorante Carpaccio
- Roma
- Saint Frank Coffee
- Stacks Menlo Park
- Sultana Mediterranean
- Taqueria Guadalajara
- The Refuge
- Trellis Restaurant
