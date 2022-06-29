Local Menlo Park eateries receive grants to support outdoor dining

The City of Menlo Park has provided approximately $72,000 in reimbursements to local eateries for the Temporary Outdoor Dining Grant Program.

In response to initial health orders prohibiting indoor dining in 2020 and 2021, the City Council approved an outdoor dining grant program to provide financial assistance to local eateries to enhance outdoor dining options. The grant program recognized that outdoor dining has become essential to continue operations and safely serve customers.

The $100,000 program budget provided for up to $5,000 for each eligible local eatery to apply for cost reimbursement for items such as chairs, tables, umbrellas, outdoor heat lamps, temporary platforms and ramps.

As of June 2022, 21 local eateries received grant awards to reimburse their costs to improve or provide an outdoor seating area at their business. The businesses who participated and added outdoor dining or made additions to existing outdoor dining include:

Amici’s East Coast Pizzeria

Cafe Zoë

Camper

Celia’s Mexican Restaurant

CoffeeBar Menlo Park

Dosa Point

Galata Bistro Mediterranean Grill

Left Bank Menlo Park

Ristorante Carpaccio

Roma

Saint Frank Coffee

Stacks Menlo Park

Sultana Mediterranean

Taqueria Guadalajara

The Refuge

Trellis Restaurant

