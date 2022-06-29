Menlo Park police respond to bus and pedestrian collision

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at approximately 1:20 am, a SamTrans bus traveling southbound on El Camino Real between Encinal Ave and Valparaiso Ave struck an adult, female pedestrian who was walking southbound in the number two lane of the roadway.

Menlo Park Police officers along with fire and medics arrived at the scene and rendered first aid. The victim was transported to Stanford Hospital where she is being treated for life threatening injuries.

Officers initially were unable to identify the female; however, after a brief investigation she was identified. The victim was reported missing out of the City of San Mateo in the evening of June 28, 2022.

Menlo Park Police Department’s Traffic unit as part of the Major Collision Investigation team was called in to conduct the investigation and reconstruction of the collision scene.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is encouraged to contact the Menlo Park Police Department at (650) 330-6300.