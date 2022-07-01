Poem by Menlo Park resident Charlotte Muse
SURVIVOR, ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, UVALDE, TEXAS
–Miah Cervillo, 11 years old, her eyes large behind her glasses, her shirt emblazoned with yellow sunflowers and the words “Live in the Sun,” stood before cameras and described the scene.
How her teacher got an email and went to lock the door
and made eye contact with a gunman in the hallway.
How she told the class to hide, and they hid
behind the teacher’s desk or the pile of backpacks.
How the gunman went to an adjoining classroom and came
into hers. How he told her teacher Goodnight
and shot her in the head and then her classmates and a whiteboard.
When I went to the backpacks he shot
my friend that was next to me
and I thought he was going to
come back to the room
so I grabbed
a little
blood
and put it all over me
said the child who is no longer a child,
said the shock that flattened everything she said,
said the courage it took her to speak of it
because these deaths must mean something;
they must persuade the powerful who refuse
to be persuaded to change the laws that made it possible—
although she didn’t say all those words.
She just told us
what happened.
Award winning poet Charlotte Muse is the author of six books.
