Robin Scholl is featured artist at Portola Art Galley in July

“Sunrise and Sunset,” a collection of watercolor/pastel paintings by Los Altos artist and instructor Robin Scholl is featured at the Portola Art Gallery in July. A reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, July 9, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm.

Robin explains: “I have been lucky enough to travel the world and be witness to many beautiful scenes focusing on the landscape, especially in the morning and evening. While I am not always successful, I humbly attempt to capture these obinscenes in paint on canvas and thus share my vision of how the sun on the earth can create pure joy.”

Robin has been painting in her Los Altos studio and teaching at the Pacific Art League in Palo Alto for more than 30 years. She is known for impressionistic landscapes with a focus on light and color in the natural world. She works from photographs taken during her wide travels and favorite California scenes, using four media: oils, watercolor, watercolor with pastel, and watercolor with gouache. Her signature layered technique builds up the media, creating movement and depth uncommon in watercolors.

Robin holds a B.A. in studio art and a teaching credential in arts instruction from UCSB. Her classes in watercolor and landscape drawing are popular favorites at the Pacific Art League in Palo Alto, where she served on the Board of Directors for 10 years. She has been affiliated with galleries across the U.S., including Mona Berman Fine Arts (New Haven, CT), Corporate Art Directions (New York, NY), Greenleaf Gallery (Saratoga, CA), The Equinox (Chicago, IL), and Nathan’s Gallery (Carmel, CA). Her work has been commissioned for large scale by corporations and recognized in three different statewide competitions at the Triton Museum of Art in Santa Clara, as well as in juried shows at the Santa Cruz Art League and the Pacific Art League.

“Colors of Australia” (watercolor/pastel, 26×42″) is one of the featured artworks in Robin Scholl’s July exhibit “Sunrise and Sunset” at the Portola Art Gallery, located at the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park.