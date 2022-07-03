Surrealism in Context is Menlo Park Library topic on July 7

Originating in Europe, Surrealism was a lifestyle more than an art movement. Incorporating literature, politics and the visual arts, it was launched by a small band of individuals in a collaborative quest for a deeper understanding of the subconscious.

In a Menlo Park Library program, art historical Antonia Dapena-Tretter will look at works by Salvador Dali, Max Ernst and Yves Tanguy, among others, and unexpected ties to Abstract Expressionism on Thursday, July 7, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Antonia earned her master’s degree in Art History from the University of Toronto with an emphasis on modern and contemporary art, and has held managerial positions at institutions including The Kreeger Museum and The Walt Disney Family Museum.

Believing in the power of art to heal, Antonia currently holds the position of Art Curator at Stanford Children’s Health. In this role, she oversees all acquisitions, installations, temporary displays, and conservation measures for a robust permanent collection of art.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.