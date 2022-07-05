Portola Valley Library to offer 7 days a week services

Beginning today — Tuesday, July 5 —Portola Valley Library will begin offering 7-day-a-week service. The new schedule includes expanded evening hours and opening the library for the first time on Sundays

“We wanted to make this happen for our community members and it couldn’t come at a better time,” said Portola Valley Mayor Craig Hughes. “Portola Valley Library is well-loved year-round, and in summer it becomes an everyday destination. Families wanting to keep their kids reading over the break, teens preparing college applications and anyone who wants a cool, quiet place to read or reach other services can seek out the library any day of the week now.”

The library, which is located at 765 Portola Road, will be open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Monday thru Thursday and 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Friday thru Sunday.

Increased hours ensure more community members can access Portola Valley Library to enjoy in-person offerings, participate in events, borrow materials and use onsite computers, a 3D printer as well as laptops and hotspots for checkout.

Photo by Peter Alfred Hess