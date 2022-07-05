Viewpoint: It’s time to reach a reasonable solution on the Flood School site

The City of Menlo Park has a storied history of conflict over development. Long time residents will tell you the scars from such events run deep, and, in some cases, the personal pain from the conflict between neighbors engaged in battle never is completely forgiven or healed. Such events, while great for building political factions, are horrific for building community.

This Fall, the City seems headed once again down a fast lane toward such an event. Signatures have been collected and a measure is set to be put on the ballot that would restrict the ability of the City to rezone single family home zoned sites to higher density without a vote of the public. Some level of anxiety exists regarding whether upzoning of lots in single family neighborhoods will occur, as it has been debated amongst some of the members of the City Council. Presently, however, the City’s housing element process is not considering upzoning density of single family home zoned lots, but for a few rare exceptions.

One of these rare exceptions is the Flood School site (pictured top), located adjacent to the Suburban Park neighborhood, which has given rise to this measure. The Flood School site’s access requires travel through the Suburban Park neighborhood, and I can understand and empathize with residents’ concern regarding the traffic impacts the site may bring to the neighborhood.

But those concerns do not change the fact that the site could still be a school generating traffic, nor that the Flood School site is currently zoned for single family housing, which means under current state law and city zoning, at its size the site would allow for up to 60 residential units.

The Ravenswood School District’s present proposal is to build 90 residential units at the site.

So in essence what this “battle” really boils down to is a fight over the impact of an additional 30 residential units, and their traffic impact driving through the Suburban Park neighborhood versus the need for workforce housing and an ongoing revenue source for the Ravenswood School District.

The reasonable solution

I want to thank Councilmember Drew Combs who has been engaged in discussions with all the key stakeholders in his district in an effort to reach a compromise. To save our community the cost of this ballot measure, at this time I want to daylight to the public the following proposed solution which has been discussed amongst the stakeholders. It’s time to move towards resolution, and it’s important for City residents to know a reasonable solution is on the table.

First, the City of Menlo Park would agree to work with Caltrans and neighbor LifeMoves, to open an additional access road and entry point to the Flood School site via Van Buren Road. Second, the applicant Ravenswood School District and City of Menlo Park would agree to the creation of a removable physical barrier that essentially halves the site, restricting parking access on each side of the barrier. Only the Fire District would have access via the removable barrier to both sides via either access point. Third, 45 residential units would access parking at the Flood School site via Suburban Park, 15 less than is currently allowed by state law. The remaining 45 units would access and park at the Flood School site via Van Buren Road. Fourth, as a result of this compromise, the measure proponents would withdraw the measure from the November election and hold the measure off the ballot while City and applicant perform the actions required in the compromise agreement.

While not an ideal compromise for any party, the result is reasonable and addresses the impacts which lead to the measure. For Suburban Park, the impacts are limited to what would occur under single family home zoning. The school district still gains much needed workforce housing and a sustainable revenue source. And the parties, the City and its residents are spared the costly pain and exercise of a needless battle.

Finally it is notable that residents located near Van Buren Road may complain regarding the traffic impact generated from this compromise proposal. While the complaint is valid, the reality is the project could have been originally designed with this entry point, and other compromise solutions offered suggested diverting all the traffic to Van Buren Road, which, in my view, is entirely inequitable.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022