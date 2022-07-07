Apply now for the Menlo Park Little Free Library incentive program

Little Free Libraries are “take a book, return a book” free book exchanges popularized by the nonprofit organization Little Free Library. They typically take the form of a small wooden box of books mounted on a post in front of a home or business where passersby can easily access the books.

These “take a book, leave a book” free book exchanges are located in every neighborhood in Menlo Park. The Menlo Park Little Free Library Incentive Program was designed to encourage Menlo Park residents to install and maintain Little Free Libraries on their properties by providing financial incentives (mini-grants) that covered 100% of the upfront purchase and installation costs at no charge to the property owner.

In exchange, participating property owners were required to sign a written pledge to keep the Little Free Library on their property, curate its book collection and keep the Little Free Library in good condition. The 2019 Pilot Program successfully installed 27 new Little Free Libraries in Menlo Park neighborhoods.

Eligibility requirements

Applications are open to City of Menlo Park residents only.

Application must be signed by the property owner.

Property owner must be willing to enter legally binding agreement with the City of Menlo Park in which the property owner accepts responsibility for all maintenance, repair and curation of the Little Free Library after it is installed, and indemnifies and holds harmless the City of Menlo Park in the event of any damage, loss, or injury related to the Little Free Library.

Property owner must agree to allow a placard acknowledging program sponsors Menlo Park Library Foundation and City of Menlo Park to be permanently displayed on the Little Free Library.

Complete the online application to apply.