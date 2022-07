Luv Bomb plays Fremont Park on July 13

Luv Bomb is a 9-piece R&B/soul cover band, playing all those classic hits from the 60s and 70s that make you get up and shake what your momma gave you. While they will always be rooted in the classic period of soul and funk, if it has a groove that will make people get up and dance, they’re down to play it!

They will appear at Fremont Park on Wednesday, July 13, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.