Storytime with Jacksonville Zoo set for July 12

On Tuesday, July 12 from 10:00 to 10:30 am, the Menlo Park Library is taking its virtual storytime to Florida! Educators at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will share their “Animal Tales” program. After reading a picture book that follows the incredible journey of one of their animal friends, the zoo teachers promise they’ll introduce us to the hero of the story!

Register via Zoom.

Preschool/Toddler Tuesday takes place each week, bringing storytimes, musical visitors, and other fun and educational sessions for little learners and their grown-ups.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.