Wobbly World Band at Menlo Tavern on July 12

When we first heard Wobbly World Band at a Fremont Park summer concert, the band’s leader introduced himself saying “Hello, I’m Freddy Clark from Menlo Park!”

You can catch this very local talent and his distinct brand of music at the Menlo Tavern on Tuesday, July 12, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. The Menlo Tavern is located at the Stanford Park Hotel.

We interviewed Freddy at his Menlo Park home in 2017 where this photo was taken.

Photo by Scott R. Kline (c) 2017