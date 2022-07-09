Register your block party for National Night Out in Menlo Park

National Night Out is fast approaching and we want to make it the best one yet! This year’s event will be Tuesday, Aug. 2, with celebrations starting around 5:00 pm. National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie and crime prevention.

National Night Out is a great opportunity to engage with your neighbors, police officers and city staff. In keeping with past tradition, several Menlo Park neighborhoods will host outdoor gatherings. The Police Department looks forward to helping neighborhoods celebrate these block party get-togethers.

In addition to waiving the street closure permit fees, Chief Norris will make his best effort to make an appearance at every registered block party. There will also be a variety of giveaways for block parties that register. Contact Mayra Lombera for more information on how to participate or host a block party.

Register your block party online.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018