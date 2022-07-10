Parkline holds two new community meetings in July

Parkline emails: “Last summer, the community came together to provide a framework for Parkline, a new vision for SRl International’s 63-acre corporate headquarters in Menlo Park — a once in a generation opportunity to plan for our shared future. Over the last year, community members, city leaders and various local stakeholders have helped inform the evolution of the plan.

“We are reaching out again to invite your participation as we continue to refine the plans that will transform SRI’s outdated office campus to serve a greater purpose in the community. Please join one of our upcoming community meetings to see the latest design possibilities and share your thoughts.

“Parkline open house events will be held in Lot G on Laurel Street, across from City Hall. The two meeting are scheduled for Wednesday, July 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm and Saturday, July 16 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. RSVP online.

“The plan is for a transit-oriented, mixed-use neighborhood open to the community, including:

-Market rate and affordable housing

-Open space and amenities for the community

-One-for-one replacement of outdated office buildings

-Significant sustainability improvements

“We seek to open up the campus with abundant public space, pedestrian paths and walkable streets that will be connected to the rest of the community.

“Thank you for your ongoing participation — your ideas are making a difference. Please join us as we continue this important conversation and further integrate your feedback into the design process. Working together, we can advance a plan that both delivers what the community needs and prioritizes the preferences of our neighbors.”