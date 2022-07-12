Celebrate Bastille Day on July 14 at Bistro Vida or Left Bank in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on July 12, 2022


Both of downtown Menlo Park’s French restaurants — Bistro Vida and Left Bank — are offering special Bastille Day menus and festivities on Thursday, July 14.

Traditional French dishes and wine will be Bistro Vida’s menu and there will be live French cafe style music from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

Left Bank offers a live accordionist  from 5:30-8:30 pm, a magician, special menu items and French Champagne flight.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018

