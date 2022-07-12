Dance to Village Rhythms on July 14

Take part in a special session of African drumming, songs, dancing, and stories with Onye Onyemaechi of Village Rhythms on Thursday, July 14, from 10:15 to 11:00 am

During this fun, interactive event, Onye captivates — presenting music, native dress and instruments in a historical and cultural context.

All ages are invited to come out and dance at this free Menlo Park Library event, which received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Born in Nigeria, Village Rhythms founder Onye Onyemaechi, MBA, is a celebrated recording artist, performer, producer and composer, as well as an author, teacher, advisor, inspirational speaker and performer. He teaches how to use the drum for healing as well as for creating community.