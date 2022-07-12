Little Sky Bakery named one of the top Bay Area bakeries

Little Sky Bakery was selected as one of the Bay Area’s top bakeries by the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Little Sky Bakery is a tiny Menlo Park bakery with a lot of heart,” reads the blurb in the Chronicle. “Located right next to a Caltrain station, the bakery uses stone-ground whole wheat for sourdough loaves. Highlights include a sesame loaf ($11/$16) blinged out with sesame seeds; glistening sesame challah rolls ($15) and others filled with Nutella ($15) or pistachio ($18). The bakery started in the home of founder Tian Mayimun, who uses a starter that’s a century old.”

We ran into Tian this morning while she was meeting with staff in what will be Little Sky Kitchen next door to Cafe Borrone. She said she now anticipates a September opening.

Little Sky Bakery is located at 506 Santa Cruz Avenue.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022