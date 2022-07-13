Alley-Oop Kids launch locker full of free sports gear in East Palo Alto

Kid-run, Menlo Park-based, non-profit, Alley-Oop Kids, just launched the “AlleyOop Locker” in East Palo Alto. It’s a locker they built and installed at EHP, stocked with sports gear for the community to access year-round.

The CEO of Alley-Oop Kids, 15-year-old Rishan Patel was inspired by the “Little Free Library” model and will keep the locker stocked year-round with the help of quarterly gear drives at local schools, including his own, Junipero Serra High School.

He hopes to get at least 10 lockers set up nationally and internationally by 2023 and already has a second locker in the works in Delhi, India!