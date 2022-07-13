Explore chamber music With Mornings@Menlo

Music@Menlo’s 20th-anniversary festival, Haydn Connections, takes place July 14–August 6, and this summer’s lineup includes free, open-access master classes and Café Conversations.

Master classes feature the renowned artist-faculty and the extraordinary young artists of Music@Menlo’s Chamber Music Institute as they exchange ideas and prepare chamber music masterworks for the concert stage.

Café Conversations, Music@Menlo’s unique series of free and informal discussion events led by festival artists and distinguished speakers, offer audiences a forum to explore a wide range of topics relating to classical music, art, and culture.

All master classes and Café Conversations are held at 11:00 am in Martin Family Hall on the Menlo School campus. View a list of artists and classes online.

Festival tickets for all Haydn Connections events from July 14 to August 6 can be purchased online at http://www.musicatmenlo.org or by calling 650-331-0202. View a calendar of all events.