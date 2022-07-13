Explore chamber music With Mornings@Menlo

by Contributed Content on July 13, 2022

Music@Menlo’s 20th-anniversary festival, Haydn Connections, takes place July 14–August 6, and this summer’s lineup includes free, open-access master classes and Café Conversations.

Master classes feature the renowned artist-faculty and the extraordinary young artists of Music@Menlo’s Chamber Music Institute as they exchange ideas and prepare chamber music masterworks for the concert stage.

Café Conversations, Music@Menlo’s unique series of free and informal discussion events led by festival artists and distinguished speakers, offer audiences a forum to explore a wide range of topics relating to classical music, art, and culture.

All master classes and Café Conversations are held at 11:00 am in Martin Family Hall on the Menlo School campus. View a list of artists and classes online.

Festival tickets for all Haydn Connections events from July 14 to August 6 can be purchased online at http://www.musicatmenlo.org or by calling 650-331-0202. View a calendar of all events.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search