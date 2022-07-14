Art & Artists: Linus Paperhead is topic on July 15

The expressive, ephemeral creations of paper artist and designer Linus Hui have been featured internationally in publications, gallery shows, albums and window displays.

Linus says: “The stiffness and smoothness of paper fascinate me, and I love contrasting the material to the expressive human flesh. Anthropomorphism and humour play a great part in my creations. I find that anthropomorphism conveys messages and moods easily because the characters of old gods, animals and objects are well established in our cultures. Whereas humour helps my creation to be more approachable, I also use satire to sugar-coat some of my more sinister moods.”

Linus will join the Menlo Park Library from Hong Kong on Friday, July 15 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm to share and discuss some of his work. Register via Zoom.