Suburban Park community blood drive with Stanford Blood Center on July 15

The Suburban Park neighborhood in Menlo Park will host a community blood drive with Stanford Blood Center on Friday, July 15 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 p. at 207 Oakhurst Place.

SBC has a current need for All Blood Types, especially Type O-. Please note that walk-in availability may be limited, so we encourage donors to make an appointment by visiting stanford.io/3u9VfZG or by calling (888) 723-7831. Donors will be required to wear a mask.

Stanford Blood Center wants to reassure the public that the safety of our donors is a top priority and we have measures in place to ensure blood donation continues to be a safe process for everyone onsite.

In preparation for their donation, donors are advised to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with their donor ID. First time donors or returning donors without a donor ID card should bring a valid state-issued photo identification.

Donors with all blood types are always welcomed and appreciated, but there’s always a special need for type O blood. O negative donors are universal donors, (meaning anyone can receive O- blood no matter their type,) and O- is often used for trauma and pediatric patients.

As a special thanks for keeping patients a priority, anyone who donates at this drive will get this year’s “Grateful for Life” collectible tie-dye t-shirt!