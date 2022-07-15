Safari Encounters brings animals to meet on July 16

Meet some wonderful animal ambassadors who will help you understand their natural world on Saturday, July 16, from 11:15 am to noon at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library. Learn interesting facts about their diets, predators, and special adaptations that help them survive and thrive.

Safari Encounters is an educational outreach program based in Sonoma County. The wildlife docents of Safari Encounters aim to inspire and educate students about the conservation of animals and their ecosystems.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.