Summer Puppetry Festival: The Itty-Bitty Variety Show on July 16

During the Itty-Bitty Variety Show, you’ll be immersed in Caterpillar Puppets’ original stories of triumph, hope and laughter, as you get to know the cast of puppet personalities. They’ll even teach you their club song, and get you to help out by making their special finger motions to turn caterpillars into butterflies!

The in-person puppet show takes place on Saturday, July 16 from 2:15 to 2:45 pm at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street).

Caterpillar Puppets was created in 1976 by husband and wife team Joe and Ronna Leon. Together they design every aspect of their productions, from writing and puppet making to performing. They have performed internationally, and have received grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the California Arts Council, and the San Francisco Education Fund.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.