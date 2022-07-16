Community meeting on July 18: 61 new affordable homes for veteran families in Menlo Park

Are you invested in creating 100% affordable homes for veterans and their families in your community?

Join Menlo Together and your neighbors this upcoming Monday, July 18, from 6:30 to 7:00 pm via Zoom to chat with MidPen Housing Corp about the new Veterans Affairs affordable housing proposal!

Veterans Affairs have selected MidPen Housing to create affordable, multi family homes on their Palo Alto Health Care System Campus (view map above). This is your opportunity to learn about the proposal and provide your feedback!

Register to attend.