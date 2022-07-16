Preschool/Toddler Tuesday on July 19: Bingo Schmingo Music

Join Bingo Schmingo’s Kathleen Rushing, a retired Kindergarten teacher/Music and Movement Specialist along with her many musical instruments, who sings and interacts with her audience, offering creative musical and social experiences to promote phonemic awareness, rhythm and rhyme.

The program takes place on Tuesday, July 19 from 10:00 to 10:30. Register via Zoom.

Preschool/Toddler Tuesday takes place each week, bringing musical visitor and other fun and educational sessions for little learners and their grown-ups.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.