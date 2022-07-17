Hear from local writer and photographer Mark Coggins on July 20

Join the Menlo Park Library to talk with local writer and photographer Mark Coggins on Wednesday, July 20 from 3:00 to 4:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Mark’s crime fiction works have won the Next Generation Indie Book Award and the Independent Publisher Book Award (IPPY), and have been selected for many “best of the year” lists. The East Bay Express writes that in his mystery series starring private detective/jazz bass player August Riordan, Coggins “updates the San Francisco gumshoe while paying homage to Jack Kerouac.

Mark will also show some of his street photography, recently published in the book Street Stories. Mark’s award-winning photographs have been shown in galleries across the U.S. and Europe, and can also be seen incorporated into his mystery series.