Menlo Park Historical Association in search of Clarabelle’s bell

According to the Menlo Park Historical Association, Clarabelle used to be a regular fixture in downtown Menlo. She was been gone for awhile but is now back at the Menlo Park train station.

In the to- photo you will notice shes’s wearing a bell, which is currently lost. The search is on to find it. If you can help, contact MPHA.