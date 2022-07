The Brave Bartones play Fremont Park on July 20

The Brave Bartones are a classic rock ‘n’ roll band whose set list pulls from the best of the 60s through the 90s with the occasional surf tune and original thrown in for fun. They’ll be at Fremont Park on Wednesday, July 20, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

Bring your own lawn chair or blanket.