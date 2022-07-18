Spotted: Clarabelle in a new location

Here’s the latest from Clarabelle the cow:”

“It’s meeee, Clarabelle, again!

“I knew that building, in my first stop on my search for my missing bell, looked familiar. I am sure glad that those new trains don’t have vintage “cow catchers’ on the front of the engine.

“Anyway, a really kind lady offered me a ride in the back of her pick-up and I’m pretty sure we were headed east towards Cooley Landing. But I got a bit nervous and hopped out when she stopped to get gas, and decided to explore this local ‘Stonehenge.’

“I don’t think this was here the last time I was in town. Where the heck am I now!?”