Storyteller Kirk Waller: Love, Loss and Lasting Memories on July 21

Acclaimed storyteller Kirk Waller will join the Menlo Park Library online to share stories and songs to touch the heart on Thursday, July 21, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Waller will perform a program for adults that he calls “Love, Loss and Lasting Memories” in which he will tell tales, both real and imagined, aimed at making audience members laugh, cry, and reflect on their own tender stories.

A professional storyteller for more than 20 years, Waller brings together his lifelong love of story, literature and the visual arts to create performances that incorporate spoken word, rhythm, music, and movement to make for an unforgettable storytelling experience.

Waller has captured national recognition for his talents, including being awarded an Emerging Artist Grant by the National Storytelling Network, and receiving a Parent’s Choice Foundation Gold Award for his CD, “But Why? Stories, Music and Songs.” Receiving a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in creative writing from San Francisco State University, he currently serves director of storytelling programs at Stagebridge Senior Theater Company in Oakland.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.