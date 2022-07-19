Free community seminar on how to avoid Medicare fraud on July 21

Medicare fraud could put your benefits at risk! Learn how to detect and report health insurance fraud. HICAP trained staff will reveal the most common scams in San Mateo County and the steps you can take to keep your information safe.

Thursday, July 21, 2022

11 am – 12 noon

Little House Activity Center

800 Middle Ave., Menlo Park

Registration requested; call Little House at (650) 272-5000

Presented by HICAP in partnership with Little House and Peninsula Volunteers. HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program) is a federally funded nonprofit program that provides Medicare counseling and education. HICAP does not endorse or promote any health care products.

For more information about HICAP and to make an appointment for free Medicare counseling call:

650-627-9350