Friends of the Library book sale takes place on July 22 and July 23
Come to the main Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street) for a huge book sale! The dates/times are Friday, July 22, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and Saturday, July 23, from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm
The Friends have thousands of items to offer, in all categories. tems include:
-Adult fiction and non-fiction
-Children’s books
-CDs
-DVDs
-Collectibles
Most items are priced at $1 or $2. Cash and checks accepted. All funds raised support library programs and events.
