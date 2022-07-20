Friends of the Library book sale takes place on July 22 and July 23

Come to the main Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street) for a huge book sale! The dates/times are Friday, July 22, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and Saturday, July 23, from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm

The Friends have thousands of items to offer, in all categories. tems include:

-Adult fiction and non-fiction

-Children’s books

-CDs

-DVDs

-Collectibles

Most items are priced at $1 or $2. Cash and checks accepted. All funds raised support library programs and events.