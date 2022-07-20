Friends of the Library book sale takes place on July 22 and July 23

by Contributed Content on July 20, 2022

Come to the main Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street) for a huge book sale! The dates/times are Friday, July 22, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and Saturday, July 23, from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm

The Friends have thousands of items to offer, in all categories. tems include:

-Adult fiction and non-fiction
-Children’s books
-CDs
-DVDs
-Collectibles

Most items are priced at $1 or $2. Cash and checks accepted. All funds raised support library programs and events.

