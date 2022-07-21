Temporary overnight parking permits for Menlo Park residents can be purchased online

Temporary overnight parking permits can now be purchased online. Each Menlo Park household has access to 50 temporary permits available for purchase between January and June and another 50 available July through December.

Proof of residency is required for purchase both online and in person. Permits are $2 each and can be purchased in advance online or in person and used as needed. We accept cash, check and Visa/MasterCard. License plate details are submitted online for these parking permits therefore eliminating the need for a paper permit.

Overnight parking permits purchased online require account set-up and proof of residency. Proof of residency documents accepted are driver’s license, utility bill or lease. You must live within the city limits of Menlo Park.

The parking of any vehicle is prohibited between the hours of 2:00-5:00 am on any residential street, or within 300 feet of any residential area in Menlo Park. The parking ordinance is in effect 7 days a week (City observed holidays exempted). In order to avoid being issued a citation, parked vehicles must have a valid overnight parking permit displayed, a virtual permit issued to a license plate number, or a valid DMV issued disabled person placard or disabled person license plates.

Overnight parking permits do not exempt vehicles from any other laws or ordinances. Vehicle must be parked in accordance with California state law and Menlo Park city ordinances.

For more information, visit the city’s parking permit webpage.