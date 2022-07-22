Alex Beltramo provides preview of Menlo Park Design District

Walk along Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Menlo Park and it’s impossible not to notice the number of design shops and galleries. What grew organically over the past few decades now has an official designation, the Menlo Park Design District with the unveiling of its website last week.

We caught up with one of the co-organizers, Alex Beltramo, earlier this week to learn more about how it came about and what is planned for the future.

“It emerged downtown naturally,” said Alex, who grew up locally, attending St. Joseph’s and Menlo School. “We’re just calling it out.”

His mother Teresa operated Ambiance Antiques for 40 years and now runs Teresa’s Antiques.

The 20 founding members of the District began working on the idea in 2021 spearheaded by Alex along with co-organizers Elisa Spurlin, owner of the Peabody Gallery, and Keith Quiggins, owner of Rococo & Taupe.

“We walked up and down the street asking the various design-related businesses what they thought about getting together as a branded Design District,” explained Alex. “The response was positive, and we started having regular meetings.

“That led to the formation of the non-profit Menlo Park Design District. It’s easy to talk about, a one-stop destination for designed-related services and purchases.”

Thanks to decals in store windows, it’s easy to find member businesses. In addition, Alex explained that there will be monthly First Thursday events put on by different members.

“People who attend can learn from the business owner’s expertise free of charge.,” said Alex.

Longtime residents are aware that Menlo Park’s design roots go back to 1954, when Arthur Flegel opened his furniture store, Flegel’s, on Santa Cruz Avenue. We had the pleasure of visiting with Art just shy of his 100th birthday in 2017.

The current Flegel’s is now on El Camino next to Kepler’s. Luminaire will open next week in the original Flegel’s location on Santa Cruz Avenue after a two-year renovation.

Photo of Alex Beltramo by Robb Most (c) 2022