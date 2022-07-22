Preschool/Toddler Tuesday: Storytime with Roger Williams Park Zoo on July 26

Educators at Roger Williams Park Zoo will read fun stories and introduce an animal docent on Tuesday, July 26, from 10:00 to 10:30 am. Register via Zoom.

Preschool/Toddler Tuesday takes place each week, bringing storytimes, musical visitors, and other fun and educational sessions for little learners and their grown-ups.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.