Preschool/Toddler Tuesday: Storytime with Roger Williams Park Zoo on July 26

by Contributed Content on July 22, 2022

Educators at Roger Williams Park Zoo will read fun stories and introduce an animal docent on Tuesday, July 26, from 10:00 to 10:30 am. Register via Zoom.

Preschool/Toddler Tuesday takes place each week, bringing storytimes, musical visitors, and other fun and educational sessions for little learners and their grown-ups.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Events
