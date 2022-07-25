Mapping the World from Satellites is USGS Virtual Public Lecture on July 28

by Contributed Content on July 25, 2022

The next USGS Virtual Public Lecture is Thursday, July 28th at 6:00 pm (PDT) for our virtual public lecture. The topic is Mapping the World from Satellites — Helping us understand Global Food & Water Security in the 21st Century by USGS Research Geographer Prasad Thenkabail

Before clicking on the live stream link provided below, please make sure you read these tips on how to watch on your desktop or mobile device.

Click on this live stream link to join via Microsoft Teams @ 6:00 pm (PDT).

Events
