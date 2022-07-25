Teen Open Mic Night on July 27 at Menlo Park Library
The patio at the Menlo Park Library will be transformed into a performance space for teens to come perform, watch or just hang out on Wednesday, July 27 from 6:30 to 7: 15 pm.
Share your talents or try out what you are working on, including songs, poems, comedy routines and more. All experience levels are welcome, and performances are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Registration encouraged, but not required at menlopark.org/teens.
This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.
