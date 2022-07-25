Village Bakery and Cafe is selected as one of the top outside dining spots in the United States

by Linda Hubbard on July 25, 2022

Village Bakery and Cafe was one of nine Bay Area restaurants selected on the Open Table top 100 list for outside dining in the United States. It’s back patio features charming decor and is well protected from the elements.

We’ve more frequently had lunch there following a nearby hike but last week stopped in for dinner. The food matches the ambience of the patio. We had delicious cucumber gazpacho soup (pictured) and a corn/bacon pizza that was truly yummy.

Highly recommended for food and outdoor experience!

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022

One Comment

Josie+Kamin July 25, 2022 at 2:29 pm

Always delicious food!

