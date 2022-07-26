Jack and the Beanstalk is Summer Puppetry Festival show on July 28

It all starts when Jack trades his cow for magic wishing beans, and then this classic tale grows sky-high. Up the beanstalk goes Jack, and the adventure begins!

This production from Puppet Art Theater features plenty of humor, charm, audience engagement—and a golden egg-laying chicken. It takes place on in-person at the Menlo Park Library on Thursday, July 28 from 10:15 to 11:00 am.

Puppet Art Theater, formed in 1994 by Art Grueneberger, performs hundreds of programs each year virtually and at venues throughout the state. The company also builds and tours educational shows for government agencies, corporations and other organizations that deliver important educational messages to elementary school students.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.