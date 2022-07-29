Menlo Park Design District officially launches at Luminaire

The Menlo Park Design District, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a one-stop destination for home décor and design services on Santa Cruz Avenue, was officially launched last night at Luminaire, a furniture store with a rooftop deck featuring outdoor furnishings.

The 20 founding members of the District (pictured top), began working on the idea in 2021. When asked why then, Elisa Spurlin, owner of the Peabody Gallery and co-organizer of the district, explains: “Watching the rest of the world turn to new forms of collaboration inspired us to do the same. After a few meetings, we quickly realized that we could better serve the public as an integrated destination for design. There are many wonderful reasons to visit downtown Menlo Park, and we are proud that the Menlo Park Design District will be one of them.”

Comprised of existing businesses, the District provides a one-stop destination for interior design, art, and architecture — a place where anyone can come to find the products and experts they need.

Here is a list of founding members:

ABC Decorative Rugs -714 Santa Cruz Ave.

Afterwards – 1159 El Camino Real

Ana Williamson Architect – 885 Santa Cruz Avenue, A

Art Ventures Gallery- 888 Santa Cruz Ave.

Flegels Design -1010 El Camino Real, Suite 90

Harvest Furniture – 639 Santa Cruz Ave.

Keith Willig Landscape Architecture – 885 Santa Cruz Ave.

Leather Leather Furniture Gallery – 935 El Camino Real

Luminaire – 870 Santa Cruz Ave.

Menlo Flooring & Design – 905 El Camino Real

Menlo Hardwoods- – 846 Santa Cruz Ave.

Peabody Gallery – 603 Santa Cruz Ave.

Rebarts Interiors – Hunter Douglas Gallery – 865 Santa Cruz Ave.

Rococo & Taupe – 844 Santa Cruz Ave.

Simon Breitbard Fine Arts – 779 Santa Cruz Ave.

Stephen Miller Gallery – 800 Santa Cruz Ave.

Sullivan Design Studio – 883 Santa Cruz Ave #201

Teresa’s Antiques – 842 Santa Cruz Ave.

The Main Gallery – 883 Santa Cruz Ave.

The Oriental Carpet – 773 Santa Cruz Ave.

Photos by Robb Most except for bottom photo of rooftop area by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022. Second photo is Mayor Betsy Nash and Luminaire CEO John Hart