Traffic signal upgrades at Ravenswood Ave. and Laurel St. on July 30

Menlo Park will be upgrading the traffic signal at the intersection of Ravenswood Avenue and Laurel Street on Saturday, July 30. The traffic signals will not be operational from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, and the intersection will operate as a four-way stop with the bike lane closed.

This upcoming traffic signal upgrade could cause traffic delays. Detouring around the work is encouraged.

The traffic signal upgrade will improve traffic safety and increase pedestrian and bike safety.

The project provides a separate left turn lane on Laurel Street, upgrades the signal to better separate turning and through movements, and closes a critical bicycle lane gap. The project is expected to be completed in early August 2022.

