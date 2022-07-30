Black Business Roundtable set for August 2

August marks National Black Business Month, when Black-owned businesses are recognized and celebrated for their successes, milestones, and historical progress.

On Tuesday, August 2 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm, join the Menlo Park Library online to meet a panel of local business owners and learn about their experiences. From a 50-year Menlo Park institution, to the nation’s oldest Black-owned independent bookstore, to chefs and artisans with a passion for community, we’ll hear some great stories!

Register via Zoom.