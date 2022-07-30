Black Business Roundtable set for August 2

by Contributed Content on July 30, 2022

August marks National Black Business Month, when Black-owned businesses are recognized and celebrated for their successes, milestones, and historical progress.

On Tuesday, August 2 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm, join the Menlo Park Library online to meet a panel of local business owners and learn about their experiences. From a 50-year Menlo Park institution, to the nation’s oldest Black-owned independent bookstore, to chefs and artisans with a passion for community, we’ll hear some great stories!

Register via Zoom.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search