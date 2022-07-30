National Night Out events in Menlo Park and Atherton on August 2



The 39th Annual National Night Out will take place Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in communities and neighborhoods throughout Menlo Park and Atherton.

This event gives neighbors an opportunity to join together in a combined effort to:

-Increase crime prevention and awareness

-Generate support and participation in local neighborhood watch programs

-Strengthen the partnership between the community and police

-Inform criminals that neighborhoods are connected and fighting back

Menlo Park Police spokesperson Nicole Acker posted this list of public events in Menlo Park:

-Little House, 800 Middle Ave., 4:00-6:30 pm

-Seminary Oaks Park, 299 Santa Monica Ave., 5:00-9:00 pm

-Cafe Zoë, 1929 Menalto Ave., 5:00-8:00 pm

-Hamilton Park, 545 Hamilton Ave., 5:00-8:00 pm

-Arbor Block Party, 900 block of Arbor Road, 5:30-8:30 pm

-University Block Party, 300 Block of University Drive, 6:00-8:00 pm

Here’s a description of events at Cafe Zoë:

The Menalto Gilbert Business Community Annual National Night Out celebration in the Willows provides an opportunity to meet Chief Norris and the Officers of the Menlo Park Police department, have a conversation with District 2 Council member Drew Combs, meet and converse with neighbors, meet with the local chapter of Mom’s Demand Action, test your knowledge of history with the Menlo Park Historical Association Trivia game, jump in the bounce house, play some carnival games, try your luck with winning the Raffle, meet the local dance studio instructors, enjoy a snow cone, listen to live music with the Bell Brothers and stop by the face painting, temporary tattoo table. Order your dinner in advance @neighborhoodpizzaguy.com or at https://oaxacan-kitchen-mobile-2.square.site/.

National Night Out in Atherton takes place from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Holbrook Palmer

Park (150 Watkins Avenue). It features music, food, children’s activities, and much, much more! Come and meet the public safety professionals that serve the community. Enjoy some free food. You’ll also Learn about Emergency Preparedness from the Atherton Disaster and Preparedness Team (ADAPT).

InMenlo file photos of passed National Night Out events (c) 2014-2021