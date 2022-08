Spotted: New sidewalk and rain drops on Sharon Road

The walk around Menlo Park today included checking out the now almost complete sidewalk on Sharon Road. It appears there’s still a bit of roadwork to be done before the project is complete, timed to coincide with the beginning of the school year.

The surprise of the walk was the raindrops that fell from the sky for about five minutes just before 1:00. They’re the black dots on the pavement in the photo. Obviously not measurable…