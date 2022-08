Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble at Fremont Park on August 3

Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble are a premier Zydeco band from the heart of Creole country in Louisiana. Curley plays his own style of high-energy zydeco, infused with old school R&B, blues and southern soul.

They will be at Fremont Park in Menlo Park on August 3 at 6:00 pm.